Income Investors Should Know That Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 3 days. You can purchase shares before the 18th of December in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 11th of January.

Omnicom Group's next dividend payment will be US$0.65 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$2.60 per share. Last year's total dividend payments show that Omnicom Group has a trailing yield of 4.0% on the current share price of $64.59. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Omnicom Group paid out more than half (58%) of its earnings last year, which is a regular payout ratio for most companies. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. Thankfully its dividend payments took up just 42% of the free cash flow it generated, which is a comfortable payout ratio.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:OMC Historic Dividend December 14th 2020

Stocks with flat earnings can still be attractive dividend payers, but it is important to be more conservative with your approach and demand a greater margin for safety when it comes to dividend sustainability. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. That explains why we're not overly excited about Omnicom Group's flat earnings over the past five years. We'd take that over an earnings decline any day, but in the long run, the best dividend stocks all grow their earnings per share. Earnings per share growth has been slim, and the company is already paying out a majority of its earnings. While there is some room to both increase the payout ratio and reinvest in the business, generally the higher a payout ratio goes, the lower a company's prospects for future growth.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Omnicom Group has delivered 13% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years.

Final Takeaway

Is Omnicom Group an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? It's unfortunate that earnings per share have not grown, and we'd note that Omnicom Group is paying out lower percentage of its cashflow than its profit, but overall the dividend looks well covered by earnings. Overall, it's hard to get excited about Omnicom Group from a dividend perspective.

So while Omnicom Group looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Omnicom Group you should be aware of.

