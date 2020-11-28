Income Investors Should Know That Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Readers hoping to buy Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. You can purchase shares before the 3rd of December in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 15th of December.

Middlefield Banc's upcoming dividend is US$0.15 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$0.60 per share to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Middlefield Banc has a trailing yield of approximately 2.8% on its current stock price of $21.26. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Fortunately Middlefield Banc's payout ratio is modest, at just 43% of profit.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqCM:MBCN Historic Dividend November 28th 2020

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. So we're not too excited that Middlefield Banc's earnings are down 4.4% a year over the past five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Middlefield Banc has delivered 1.4% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years.

To Sum It Up

Should investors buy Middlefield Banc for the upcoming dividend? Earnings per share have shrunk noticeably in recent years, although we like that the company has a low payout ratio. This could suggest a cut to the dividend may not be a major risk in the near future. We think there are likely better opportunities out there.

Curious about whether Middlefield Banc has been able to consistently generate growth? Here's a chart of its historical revenue and earnings growth.

