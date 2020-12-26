Income Investors Should Know That Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) is about to go ex-dividend in just three days. You can purchase shares before the 30th of December in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 15th of January.

Lincoln Electric Holdings's upcoming dividend is US$0.51 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$2.04 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Lincoln Electric Holdings stock has a trailing yield of around 1.7% on the current share price of $118.81. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Lincoln Electric Holdings paid out 57% of its earnings to investors last year, a normal payout level for most businesses. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Lincoln Electric Holdings generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Thankfully its dividend payments took up just 41% of the free cash flow it generated, which is a comfortable payout ratio.

It's positive to see that Lincoln Electric Holdings's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks with flat earnings can still be attractive dividend payers, but it is important to be more conservative with your approach and demand a greater margin for safety when it comes to dividend sustainability. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. That explains why we're not overly excited about Lincoln Electric Holdings's flat earnings over the past five years. It's better than seeing them drop, certainly, but over the long term, all of the best dividend stocks are able to meaningfully grow their earnings per share. Earnings growth has been slim and the company is paying out more than half of its earnings. While there is some room to both increase the payout ratio and reinvest in the business, generally the higher a payout ratio goes, the lower a company's prospects for future growth.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Lincoln Electric Holdings has lifted its dividend by approximately 14% a year on average.

To Sum It Up

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Lincoln Electric Holdings? It's unfortunate that earnings per share have not grown, and we'd note that Lincoln Electric Holdings is paying out lower percentage of its cashflow than its profit, but overall the dividend looks well covered by earnings. Overall we're not hugely bearish on the stock, but there are likely better dividend investments out there.

So while Lincoln Electric Holdings looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. For example, we've found 3 warning signs for Lincoln Electric Holdings that we recommend you consider before investing in the business.

