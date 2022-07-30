Income Investors Should Know That Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 3 days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. In other words, investors can purchase Hess Midstream's shares before the 3rd of August in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 12th of August.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.56 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$2.22 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Hess Midstream has a trailing yield of 7.3% on the current stock price of $30.42. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Hess Midstream paid out 110% of its earnings, which is more than we're comfortable with, unless there are mitigating circumstances. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Hess Midstream generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Luckily it paid out just 7.8% of its free cash flow last year.

It's good to see that while Hess Midstream's dividends were not covered by profits, at least they are affordable from a cash perspective. Still, if the company repeatedly paid a dividend greater than its profits, we'd be concerned. Very few companies are able to sustainably pay dividends larger than their reported earnings.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. This is why it's a relief to see Hess Midstream earnings per share are up 5.7% per annum over the last five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Since the start of our data, five years ago, Hess Midstream has lifted its dividend by approximately 13% a year on average. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

The Bottom Line

Should investors buy Hess Midstream for the upcoming dividend? Earnings per share have grown modestly, and last year Hess Midstream paid out a low percentage of its cash flow. However, its dividend payments were not well covered by profits. Overall, it's not a bad combination, but we feel that there are likely more attractive dividend prospects out there.

If you're not too concerned about Hess Midstream's ability to pay dividends, you should still be mindful of some of the other risks that this business faces. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Hess Midstream (of which 1 is a bit unpleasant!) you should know about.

