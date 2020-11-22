Income Investors Should Know That Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:BIPC) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

It looks like Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:BIPC) is about to go ex-dividend in the next four days. Ex-dividend means that investors that purchase the stock on or after the 27th of November will not receive this dividend, which will be paid on the 31st of December.

Brookfield Infrastructure's next dividend payment will be US$0.48 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$1.94 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Brookfield Infrastructure has a trailing yield of 2.9% on the current stock price of $66.12. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Brookfield Infrastructure reported a loss last year, so it's not great to see that it has continued paying a dividend. Given that the company reported a loss last year, we now need to see if it generated enough free cash flow to fund the dividend. If cash earnings don't cover the dividend, the company would have to pay dividends out of cash in the bank, or by borrowing money, neither of which is long-term sustainable. Fortunately, it paid out only 39% of its free cash flow in the past year.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:BIPC Historic Dividend November 22nd 2020

Companies that aren't growing their earnings can still be valuable, but it is even more important to assess the sustainability of the dividend if it looks like the company will struggle to grow. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend.

Unfortunately Brookfield Infrastructure has only been paying a dividend for a year or so, so there's not much of a history to draw insight from.

The Bottom Line

Should investors buy Brookfield Infrastructure for the upcoming dividend? It's hard to get used to Brookfield Infrastructure paying a dividend despite reporting a loss over the past year. At least the dividend was covered by free cash flow, however. To summarise, Brookfield Infrastructure looks okay on this analysis, although it doesn't appear a stand-out opportunity.

If you want to look further into Brookfield Infrastructure, it's worth knowing the risks this business faces. To help with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Brookfield Infrastructure (1 can't be ignored!) that you ought to be aware of before buying the shares.

A common investment mistake is buying the first interesting stock you see. Here you can find a list of promising dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

