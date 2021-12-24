Income Investors Should Know That AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) is about to go ex-dividend in just 4 days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. This means that investors who purchase AXIS Capital Holdings' shares on or after the 29th of December will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 18th of January.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.43 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$1.68 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that AXIS Capital Holdings has a trailing yield of 3.3% on the current share price of $52.08. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. That's why it's good to see AXIS Capital Holdings paying out a modest 37% of its earnings.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:AXS Historic Dividend December 24th 2021

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. AXIS Capital Holdings's earnings per share have fallen at approximately 5.7% a year over the previous five years. Such a sharp decline casts doubt on the future sustainability of the dividend.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. AXIS Capital Holdings has delivered an average of 6.5% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments.

To Sum It Up

Is AXIS Capital Holdings worth buying for its dividend? AXIS Capital Holdings's earnings per share are down over the past five years, although it has the cushion of a low payout ratio, which would suggest a cut to the dividend is relatively unlikely. At best we would put it on a watch-list to see if business conditions improve, as it doesn't look like a clear opportunity right now.

Curious what other investors think of AXIS Capital Holdings? See what analysts are forecasting, with this visualisation of its historical and future estimated earnings and cash flow.

If you're in the market for dividend stocks, we recommend checking our list of top dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

