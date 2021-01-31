Income Investors Should Know That Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 3 days. Investors can purchase shares before the 5th of February in order to be eligible for this dividend, which will be paid on the 16th of February.

Archrock's next dividend payment will be US$0.14 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$0.58 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Archrock has a trailing yield of 6.5% on the current stock price of $8.87. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Archrock reported a loss after tax last year, which means it's paying a dividend despite being unprofitable. While this might be a one-off event, this is unlikely to be sustainable in the long term. Given that the company reported a loss last year, we now need to see if it generated enough free cash flow to fund the dividend. If Archrock didn't generate enough cash to pay the dividend, then it must have either paid from cash in the bank or by borrowing money, neither of which is sustainable in the long term. It paid out more than half (73%) of its free cash flow in the past year, which is within an average range for most companies.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:AROC Historic Dividend February 1st 2021

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. Archrock was unprofitable last year, but at least the general trend suggests its earnings have been improving over the past five years. Even so, an unprofitable company whose business does not quickly recover is usually not a good candidate for dividend investors.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. It looks like the Archrock dividends are largely the same as they were seven years ago.

To Sum It Up

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Archrock? It's hard to get used to Archrock paying a dividend despite reporting a loss over the past year. At least the dividend was covered by free cash flow, however. To summarise, Archrock looks okay on this analysis, although it doesn't appear a stand-out opportunity.

With that being said, if dividends aren't your biggest concern with Archrock, you should know about the other risks facing this business. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Archrock (of which 1 is concerning!) you should know about.

A common investment mistake is buying the first interesting stock you see. Here you can find a list of promising dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

