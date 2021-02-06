Income Investors Should Know That Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

It looks like Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. You can purchase shares before the 11th of February in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 18th of March.

Alliance Data Systems's next dividend payment will be US$0.21 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$0.84 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Alliance Data Systems has a trailing yield of 1.0% on the current stock price of $84.86. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Alliance Data Systems has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 20% of its income after tax. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. Luckily it paid out just 3.3% of its free cash flow last year.

It's positive to see that Alliance Data Systems's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:ADS Historic Dividend February 6th 2021

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. Readers will understand then, why we're concerned to see Alliance Data Systems's earnings per share have dropped 7.1% a year over the past five years. Ultimately, when earnings per share decline, the size of the pie from which dividends can be paid, shrinks.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Alliance Data Systems's dividend payments per share have declined at 20% per year on average over the past four years, which is uninspiring. It's never nice to see earnings and dividends falling, but at least management has cut the dividend rather than potentially risk the company's health in an attempt to maintain it.

To Sum It Up

Has Alliance Data Systems got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Alliance Data Systems has comfortably low cash and profit payout ratios, which may mean the dividend is sustainable even in the face of a sharp decline in earnings per share. Still, we consider declining earnings to be a warning sign. Overall, it's hard to get excited about Alliance Data Systems from a dividend perspective.

With that in mind, a critical part of thorough stock research is being aware of any risks that stock currently faces. Be aware that Alliance Data Systems is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is a bit concerning...

