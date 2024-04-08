Income Investing: 3 High-Yield Buy-Rated Stocks Worth a Look

Everybody loves dividends, as they provide a passive income stream, limit drawdowns in other positions, and provide more than one way to profit from an investment.

And when considering dividend-paying stocks, those with a history of consistent payouts are prime considerations, reflecting their commitment to shareholders.

For those seeking high-yield stocks with bright outlooks and a history of consistent payouts, Sunoco SUN, Xerox XRX, and Golden Ocean Group GOGL fit the criteria. Let’s take a closer look at each.

Sunoco

Sunoco LP is the largest independent fuel distributor in the U.S., distributing over eight billion gallons of fuel a year across more than 33 states. The stock sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), with earnings expectations moving higher across all timeframes.



Shares currently yield a sizable 5.8% annually, blowing away the 3.4% average within the Zacks Oils and Energy sector. It’s worth noting that the company announced a 2% boost to its payout just last year.



Xerox

Xerox, a current Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), remains a leader in the contractual print and document services market. Analysts have raised their expectations across the board, with the revision trends for its current and next fiscal years notably bullish.



Shares presently yield 5.8% annually paired with a sustainable payout ratio sitting at 55% of the company’s earnings. As shown below, the current yield crushes the average of the Zacks Industrial Products sector.



Golden Ocean Group

Golden Ocean Group is a shipping company engaging in the transportation of dry bulk cargoes. The stock holds a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), with earnings expectations moving higher across several timeframes.



The company’s dividend growth has been robust, sporting a sizable 44% five-year annualized dividend growth rate. Shares yield a steep 9.3% annually, nowhere near the respective 1.8% average within the Zacks Transportation sector.



Golden Ocean’s growth is expected to return in a big way in its current fiscal year, with consensus estimates alluding to a 150% recovery in earnings on 31% higher sales. Peeking ahead to FY25, consensus expectations suggest an additional 20% pop in earnings on a 7% sales improvement.

Bottom Line

Dividends provide a great boost to any portfolio, providing a source of passive income and many other clear benefits. And when it comes to high-yield stocks with bright outlooks, all three above – Sunoco SUN, Xerox XRX, and Golden Ocean Group GOGL – fit the criteria nicely.

