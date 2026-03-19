Income-Hungry Investors Are Piling Into This High-Yield ETF

Key Points

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF is one of the kings of the options-based ETF space.

Investors added $1.44 billion to the high-yield fund over the past month.

Its three-month inflows are nearly double that amount.

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Saying that financial markets are overly turbulent at the moment may be a stretch, but investors can't be blamed for feeling a bit jittery. The conflict in Iran and fears of artificial intelligence (AI) plaguing some software companies are credible reasons for market participants to take reserved postures.

When that happens, defensive sectors and high-dividend strategies usually become favored destinations. So it's not surprising that the JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEMKT: JEPI) has recently been hauling in new assets at an impressive rate.

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Over the past month, investors have poured $1.44 billion into this high-yield exchange-traded fund (ETF), but that's just the tip of the iceberg, and the fund's inner workings explain why it continues to be a favorite among income-hungry, volatility-avoiding investors.

Investors are jumping for JEPI

With $43.7 billion in assets under management (AUM), this ETF is already one of the largest in the derivative income category. That's a fancy way of saying a portion of this fund's income is generated through an options overlay. In this case, the managers sell out-of-the-money S&P 500 call options.

That strategy is a driving force behind a 12-month rolling dividend yield of 8.4%. Not only is that yield appetizing to the hungriest of income investors, but it puts the JPMorgan ETF well ahead of other asset classes known for big yields, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), 10-year Treasuries, and junk bonds.

This ETF's appealing yield also goes a long way toward explaining why investors poured $2.3 billion into the fund since the start of 2026 and twice that amount over the past year. Yes, it's a case of the ETF rich getting richer, but there's validity in this fund's asset-gathering success. Some of that credibility is derived from this fund's defensive holdings-level positioning.

Not only does it allocate no more than 1.71% of its weight to any of its 122 holdings, but it is also significantly underweight tech stocks relative to the S&P 500. It's also overweight defensive sectors such as consumer staples and healthcare. Think of it as a de-risk tech idea with an attractive, monthly income stream.

An ETF right for these times

The income, defensive positioning, or both might be enough to compel a broad swath of investors to examine the JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF. While it's a strategy suitable for long-term investors, it's also highly relevant right here, right now.

Dividend yields on broad equity benchmarks are microscopic, and the possibility that the Federal Reserve will delay interest rate cuts could send bond yields higher, pressuring prices. Combine a potential Fed disappointment with soft economic data and geopolitical conflict, and stock returns may be subdued this year. Those are headwinds, but they could also spell opportunity with the JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF.

This income-generating fund charges 0.35% per year, or $35 on a $10,000 investment.

Should you buy stock in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF right now?

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Todd Shriber has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.