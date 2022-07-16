Income from S.Korean treasury bonds to be exempt from taxes, says minister

July 17 (Reuters) - South Korea will exempt taxes on income from investing in Korean treasury bonds to attract foreign investment, Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho told reporters in Bali, according to a statement from the ministry.

Choo, who is in the Indonesian island for the G20 meetings, did not elaborate.

Details are expected to be included when the ministry's annual tax code revision plans are announced this month.

(Reporting by Josh Smith; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

