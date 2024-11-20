Income Financial Trust Declares Monthly Distribution

Income Financial Trust 1999-1.1.19 Trust Units (TSE:INC.UN) has released an update.

Income Financial Trust has announced a monthly distribution of $0.06942 per unit, payable on December 10, 2024, to unit holders on record as of November 29, 2024. The distribution reflects a stable 10% annualized yield based on the volume weighted average market price of the units. Since its inception, Income Financial unitholders have received a total of $38.73 per unit in distributions.

