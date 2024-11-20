News & Insights

Stocks
ICFNF

Income Financial Trust Declares Monthly Distribution

November 20, 2024 — 10:46 am EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Income Financial Trust 1999-1.1.19 Trust Units (TSE:INC.UN) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Income Financial Trust has announced a monthly distribution of $0.06942 per unit, payable on December 10, 2024, to unit holders on record as of November 29, 2024. The distribution reflects a stable 10% annualized yield based on the volume weighted average market price of the units. Since its inception, Income Financial unitholders have received a total of $38.73 per unit in distributions.

For further insights into TSE:INC.UN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ICFNF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.