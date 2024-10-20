News & Insights

Stocks

Income Asset Management’s $18M Equity Raising Plan

October 20, 2024 — 05:37 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Income Asset Management Group Limited (AU:IAM) has released an update.

Income Asset Management Group Limited is set to raise approximately $18 million through a fully underwritten 1.51 for 1 renounceable entitlement offer and a two-tranche institutional placement. The funds are earmarked for repaying outstanding notes, providing working capital, and covering offer costs. Investors can trade their entitlements on the ASX or directly with third parties until the offer closes on 1 November 2024.

For further insights into AU:IAM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.