Income Asset Management’s $18M Equity Raising Plan

Income Asset Management Group Limited (AU:IAM) has released an update.

Income Asset Management Group Limited is set to raise approximately $18 million through a fully underwritten 1.51 for 1 renounceable entitlement offer and a two-tranche institutional placement. The funds are earmarked for repaying outstanding notes, providing working capital, and covering offer costs. Investors can trade their entitlements on the ASX or directly with third parties until the offer closes on 1 November 2024.

For further insights into AU:IAM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.