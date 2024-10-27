Income Asset Management Sees Revenue Surge and Equity Boost

Income Asset Management Group Limited (AU:IAM) has released an update.

Income Asset Management Group Limited (ASX:IAM) reported a robust growth in operating revenue, reaching $4 million for Q1 FY2025, marking a 93% increase year-on-year. The company also announced an $18 million equity raising to repay outstanding notes and bolster working capital. Despite a decline in cash holdings, IAM’s client base and trading activities have shown significant growth, positioning the company for future financial stability.

For further insights into AU:IAM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.