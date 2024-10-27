News & Insights

Stocks

Income Asset Management Sees Revenue Surge and Equity Boost

October 27, 2024 — 11:48 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Income Asset Management Group Limited (AU:IAM) has released an update.

Income Asset Management Group Limited (ASX:IAM) reported a robust growth in operating revenue, reaching $4 million for Q1 FY2025, marking a 93% increase year-on-year. The company also announced an $18 million equity raising to repay outstanding notes and bolster working capital. Despite a decline in cash holdings, IAM’s client base and trading activities have shown significant growth, positioning the company for future financial stability.

For further insights into AU:IAM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.