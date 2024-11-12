Income Asset Management Sees Major Shareholding Shift

Income Asset Management Group Limited (AU:IAM) has released an update.

Income Asset Management Group Ltd has witnessed a significant change in its substantial holdings, with Regal Funds Management Pty Limited now holding an 18.04% stake in the company. This shift in voting power, involving key players like Merrill Lynch and UBS, underscores the dynamic nature of shareholding patterns in the financial markets. Investors should keep an eye on these developments as they could impact the company’s strategic decisions and market performance.

