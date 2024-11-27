Income Asset Management Issues New Unquoted Securities

Income Asset Management Group Limited (AU:IAM) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Income Asset Management Group Limited has announced the issuance of 1.5 million unquoted securities as part of a previously disclosed transaction. These securities, identified under the ASX code IAMAG, have various expiry dates and prices, and were officially issued on November 26, 2024. This move reflects the company’s ongoing financial strategies and potential growth initiatives.

For further insights into AU:IAM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.