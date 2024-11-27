News & Insights

Income Asset Management Issues New Unquoted Securities

November 27, 2024 — 02:50 am EST

Income Asset Management Group Limited (AU:IAM) has released an update.

Income Asset Management Group Limited has announced the issuance of 1.5 million unquoted securities as part of a previously disclosed transaction. These securities, identified under the ASX code IAMAG, have various expiry dates and prices, and were officially issued on November 26, 2024. This move reflects the company’s ongoing financial strategies and potential growth initiatives.

