Income Asset Management Group to Hold Key AGM

October 20, 2024 — 05:37 pm EDT

Income Asset Management Group Limited (AU:IAM) has released an update.

Income Asset Management Group Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting set for November 25, 2024, where shareholders will discuss key financial reports and vote on significant resolutions, including the election of a director and the approval of share placements. This meeting will also address the potential issuance of additional equity securities, providing an opportunity to expand the company’s capital. Shareholders are encouraged to review the agenda as it could impact the company’s strategic direction and stock value.

