Income Asset Management Faces Shareholder Dissent at AGM

Income Asset Management Group Limited (AU:IAM) has released an update.
Income Asset Management Group Limited announced the results of its recent Annual General Meeting, where most resolutions were passed, with a notable exception being the special resolution which did not pass. A significant development was the first strike against the Remuneration Report due to opposition from a small group of shareholders. This reflects some shareholder dissent, although the majority of proposed measures were accepted.
