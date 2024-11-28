News & Insights

Income Asset Management Expands with New ASX Quotation

November 28, 2024 — 08:27 pm EST

Income Asset Management Group Limited (AU:IAM) has released an update.

Income Asset Management Group Limited is set to expand its market presence with the quotation of over 50 million ordinary fully paid securities on the ASX, scheduled for November 29, 2024. This move is part of previously announced transactions, indicating the company’s strategic efforts to enhance its financial standing.

