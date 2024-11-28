Income Asset Management Director Increases Shareholding

Income Asset Management Group Limited (AU:IAM) has released an update.
Income Asset Management Group Limited has announced a change in the indirect interest of its director, Simon Maidment. The director has acquired 3,333,333 fully paid ordinary shares at $0.03 per share through a conditional second tranche of placement, held by the S and P Maidment Superannuation Fund. This move reflects a strategic investment decision within the company’s leadership, potentially impacting market perceptions of the firm’s future performance.
