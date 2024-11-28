News & Insights

Stocks

Income Asset Management Director Increases Shareholding

November 28, 2024 — 08:38 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Income Asset Management Group Limited (AU:IAM) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Income Asset Management Group Limited has announced a change in the indirect interest of its director, Simon Maidment. The director has acquired 3,333,333 fully paid ordinary shares at $0.03 per share through a conditional second tranche of placement, held by the S and P Maidment Superannuation Fund. This move reflects a strategic investment decision within the company’s leadership, potentially impacting market perceptions of the firm’s future performance.

For further insights into AU:IAM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.