Income Asset Management Director Increases Shareholding

Income Asset Management Group Limited has announced a change in the indirect interest of its director, Simon Maidment. The director has acquired 3,333,333 fully paid ordinary shares at $0.03 per share through a conditional second tranche of placement, held by the S and P Maidment Superannuation Fund. This move reflects a strategic investment decision within the company’s leadership, potentially impacting market perceptions of the firm’s future performance.

