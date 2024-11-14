Incognia announces partnership with Grubhub

Incognia, a provider of next-generation identity solutions, is announcing its partnership with Grubhub. As part of the company’s trust and safety initiative, Grubhub is leveraging Incognia’s fraud prevention technology to increase security on the platform and provide a seamless experience for its community of customers and delivery partners. Initial testing shows the solution will make a substantial impact – Incognia has already been proven to increase order profitability and decrease care costs for Grubhub.

