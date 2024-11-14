News & Insights

Stocks

Incognia announces partnership with Grubhub

November 14, 2024 — 09:16 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Incognia, a provider of next-generation identity solutions, is announcing its partnership with Grubhub. As part of the company’s trust and safety initiative, Grubhub is leveraging Incognia’s fraud prevention technology to increase security on the platform and provide a seamless experience for its community of customers and delivery partners. Initial testing shows the solution will make a substantial impact – Incognia has already been proven to increase order profitability and decrease care costs for Grubhub.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on JTKWY:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

JTKWY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.