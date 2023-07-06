INCLUSIO (BRU:INCLU) Price Target Decreased by 16.63% to 17.65

The average one-year price target for INCLUSIO (BRU:INCLU) has been revised to 17.65 / share. This is an decrease of 16.63% from the prior estimate of 21.16 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 17.27 to a high of 18.38 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 25.59% from the latest reported closing price of 14.05 / share.

INCLUSIO Maintains 4.98% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 4.98%.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FIRAX - Fidelity International Real Estate Fund Fidelity Advisor International Real Estate Fund: holds 261K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 272K shares, representing a decrease of 4.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INCLU by 7.41% over the last quarter.

