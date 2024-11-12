Incitec Pivot’s Strategic Share Buy-back Initiative

Incitec Pivot Limited (AU:IPL) has released an update.

Incitec Pivot Limited has announced a daily buy-back of its ordinary fully paid securities, with a total of 1,372,603 shares bought back on the previous day, adding to the cumulative 50,123,308 shares already repurchased. This ongoing buy-back initiative is part of the company’s strategic plan to optimize its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

