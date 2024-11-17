Incitec Pivot’s 2024 Governance Framework Highlights Integrity

Incitec Pivot Limited (AU:IPL) has released an update.

Incitec Pivot Limited’s 2024 Corporate Governance Statement outlines its commitment to ethical and responsible behavior, risk management, and shareholder engagement. The document highlights the roles of the board and CEO, emphasizing diversity, equity, and inclusion as pivotal components of its strategy. This comprehensive approach aims to bolster investor confidence and maintain integrity in corporate reporting.

