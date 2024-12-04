Incitec Pivot Updates Share Buy-Back Progress

Incitec Pivot Limited (AU:IPL) has released an update.

Incitec Pivot Limited has announced an update on its ongoing on-market buy-back program, revealing the purchase of 669,666 ordinary fully paid shares on the previous day. This move is part of the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of outstanding shares. The buy-back activity reflects the company’s confidence in its financial health and future prospects.

