Incitec Pivot Unveils Climate Risk Strategies for 2024

Incitec Pivot Limited (AU:IPL) has released an update.

Incitec Pivot Limited, a global supplier of explosives and fertilizers, has released its 2024 Climate Change Report, detailing its governance strategies to tackle climate risks and opportunities. The report highlights IPL’s commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and outlines its decarbonization strategies for both its explosives and fertilizer businesses. Investors may find interest in IPL’s approach to integrating climate-related financial risks and targets into its operational framework.

