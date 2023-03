March 20 (Reuters) - Australia's top fertiliser maker Incitec Pivot Ltd IPL.AX on Monday said it has reached an agreement to sell its U.S. ammonia manufacturing facility to CF Industries Holdings CF.N for $1.68 billion.

(Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru)

((Harish.Sridharan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/damnit_saladin;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.