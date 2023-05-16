Incitec Pivot slumps to bottom of ASX 200 after disappointing HY results

May 17 (Reuters) - Incitec Pivot Ltd IPL.AX shares fell nearly 10% on Wednesday, hitting their lowest level in more than one-and-a-half years, after Australia's top fertiliser maker reported a drop in half-yearly profit.

The Southbank, Victoria-based company reported a near 6% fall in net profit after tax excluding material items to A$361.9 million ($245.48 million) for the six months ended March 31, hurt by weak performance of its fertilisers business amid a drop in commodity prices and adverse weather.

That compares with a bumper A$384.1 million profit a year earlier and Visible Alpha consensus estimates of A$457 million, according to Jefferies.

"Distribution earnings were reduced by severe rain and flooding, which significantly impacted volumes in the spring and summer planting seasons," Incitec said in a statement.

"The fertilizer business accounted for around 90% of the shortfall, but this doesn't disguise an underwhelming Dyno result, which is important given the group's demerger strategy," analysts at Jefferies wrote in a note.

Incitec had announced the spin-off its explosives manufacturing business Dyno Nobel last year, with an aim to speed up growth in the explosives and fertiliser businesses.

Shares of Incitec dropped as much as 9.7% to A$2.880, their lowest since Sept. 30, 2021 and posting their biggest intraday percentage fall since Feb. 18, 2022.

The stock was also the top loser in the ASX 200 benchmark index .AXJO, which fell 0.9% by 0053 GMT. .AX

The company declared an interim dividend of 10 Australian cents per share and said it expected a positive earnings skew in the second half for its explosives and fertiliser businesses.

($1 = 1.4743 Australian dollars)

