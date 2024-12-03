Incitec Pivot Limited Updates Share Buy-Back Activity

Incitec Pivot Limited (AU:IPL) has released an update.

Incitec Pivot Limited has updated its daily buy-back announcement, revealing that the company repurchased 731,613 shares on the previous day, adding to a total of 61,991,310 shares bought back so far. This on-market buy-back reflects the company’s ongoing strategy to manage its capital effectively, potentially impacting its stock value and investor interest.

