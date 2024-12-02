Incitec Pivot Limited Updates on Buy-Back Program

Incitec Pivot Limited (AU:IPL) has released an update.

Incitec Pivot Limited has announced an update on its ongoing on-market buy-back program, with a total of 568,364 ordinary fully paid securities bought back on the previous day. This move reflects the company’s continued efforts to manage its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

