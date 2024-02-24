Incitec Pivot Limited - Depositary Receipt () (INCZY) Price Target Increased by 5.07% to 2.11

The average one-year price target for Incitec Pivot Limited - Depositary Receipt () (OTCPK:INCZY) has been revised to 2.11 / share. This is an increase of 5.07% from the prior estimate of 2.01 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.79 to a high of 2.59 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 24.33% from the latest reported closing price of 1.70 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 100 funds or institutions reporting positions in Incitec Pivot Limited - Depositary Receipt (). This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 1.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INCZY is 0.12%, a decrease of 26.98%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.35% to 142,582K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 26,219K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,809K shares, representing an increase of 1.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INCZY by 3.21% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 15,606K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,395K shares, representing an increase of 1.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INCZY by 15.97% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 10,532K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,258K shares, representing an increase of 2.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INCZY by 3.51% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Dfa International Value Series holds 7,948K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,095K shares, representing an increase of 10.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INCZY by 7.36% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 7,898K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,272K shares, representing a decrease of 4.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INCZY by 0.92% over the last quarter.

