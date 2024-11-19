News & Insights

Incitec Pivot Limited Continues Strategic Share Buy-back

November 19, 2024 — 06:41 pm EST

Incitec Pivot Limited (AU:IPL) has released an update.

Incitec Pivot Limited has announced a daily update on its ongoing on-market buy-back program, having repurchased a total of 643,195 ordinary fully paid shares on the previous day. With the total buy-back reaching 55.7 million shares, investors may see this as a strategic move to enhance shareholder value.

