Incitec Pivot Limited Continues Strategic Share Buy-back

Incitec Pivot Limited (AU:IPL) has released an update.
Incitec Pivot Limited has announced a daily update on its ongoing on-market buy-back program, having repurchased a total of 643,195 ordinary fully paid shares on the previous day. With the total buy-back reaching 55.7 million shares, investors may see this as a strategic move to enhance shareholder value.
