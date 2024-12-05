Incitec Pivot Director’s Shareholding Update

Incitec Pivot Limited (AU:IPL) has released an update.

Incitec Pivot Limited has announced changes in the shareholding of Director Gregory Robinson, who has acquired additional share rights and fully paid ordinary shares, bringing his direct holdings to 45,142 shares. This adjustment is part of the company’s Non-executive Director Share Plan and compensates for the dilutive impact of a recent capital return. Such changes reflect the company’s strategic alignment with its corporate governance and shareholder value enhancement initiatives.

