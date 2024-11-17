Incitec Pivot Director Increases Shareholding in Strategic Move

Incitec Pivot Limited (AU:IPL) has released an update.

Incitec Pivot Limited has announced a change in the indirect interest of its director, John Ho, with the acquisition of 1,600,882 fully paid ordinary shares through an on-market trade, bringing his total holdings to 174,666,861 shares. This move reflects potential strategic positioning by the director, possibly indicating confidence in the company’s future performance. Such transactions are closely watched by investors for insights into the company’s outlook.

