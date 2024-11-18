News & Insights

Incitec Pivot Director Increases Shareholding Significantly

November 18, 2024 — 11:29 pm EST

Incitec Pivot Limited (AU:IPL) has released an update.

Incitec Pivot Limited has reported a change in the director’s interest as John Ho, through Janchor Partners Limited, acquired over one million shares, increasing his total shareholding to over 175.7 million shares. The transaction was conducted via an on-market trade at an average price of $3.0078 per share. This move highlights a significant increase in investment by a key director, which may pique the interest of investors tracking changes in corporate leadership stakes.

