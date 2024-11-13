Incitec Pivot Continues Strategic Share Buy-Back

Incitec Pivot Limited (AU:IPL) has released an update.

Incitec Pivot Limited has announced a continuation of its on-market buy-back strategy, repurchasing over 1.1 million shares recently, contributing to a total of more than 51 million shares bought back to date. This move reflects the company’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value by reducing the number of outstanding shares.

