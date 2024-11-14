News & Insights

Incitec Pivot Continues AUD400 Million Share Buyback

November 14, 2024 — 09:12 pm EST

Incitec Pivot Limited (AU:IPL) has released an update.

Incitec Pivot Limited has reaffirmed its commitment to an ongoing on-market buyback of ordinary shares, with a total value up to AUD400 million. This buyback, which began in July 2024, aims to optimize the company’s capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value. Investors may find this move an attractive signal of confidence from the company in its financial health and future prospects.

