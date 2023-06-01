Incitec Pivot (ASX:IPL) Price Target Decreased by 10.88% to 3.54

The average one-year price target for Incitec Pivot (ASX:IPL) has been revised to 3.54 / share. This is an decrease of 10.88% from the prior estimate of 3.97 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.13 to a high of 4.20 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 19.10% from the latest reported closing price of 2.97 / share.

Incitec Pivot Maintains 11.49% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 11.49%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.67. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 123 funds or institutions reporting positions in Incitec Pivot. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IPL is 0.19%, an increase of 0.03%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.04% to 186,479K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 25,710K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,945K shares, representing a decrease of 0.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IPL by 14.16% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 14,866K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,815K shares, representing an increase of 0.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IPL by 23.04% over the last quarter.

Bernstein Fund Inc - International Strategic Equities Portfolio SCB Class holds 13,403K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,335K shares, representing a decrease of 178.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IPL by 72.48% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 10,209K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,104K shares, representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IPL by 15.00% over the last quarter.

TRIGX - T. Rowe Price International Value Equity Fund holds 9,215K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,702K shares, representing a decrease of 5.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IPL by 2.61% over the last quarter.

