Incitec Pivot - ADR (INCZY) Declares $0.07 Dividend

Incitec Pivot - ADR said on May 18, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $0.07 per share ($0.13 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.11 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 14, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023 will receive the payment on July 14, 2023.

At the current share price of $2.08 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 6.36%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Incitec Pivot - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INCZY is 0.04%, an increase of 165.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 162.61% to 357K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.71% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Incitec Pivot - ADR is 2.60. The forecasts range from a low of 2.25 to a high of $3.13. The average price target represents an increase of 24.71% from its latest reported closing price of 2.08.

The projected annual revenue for Incitec Pivot - ADR is 6,427MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.48.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 327K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 106K shares, representing an increase of 67.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INCZY by 172.22% over the last quarter.

Yousif Capital Management holds 30K shares. No change in the last quarter.

