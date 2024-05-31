Inchcape Senior Director Buys Shares on LSE

Inchcape (GB:INCH) has released an update.

Alison Platt, Senior Independent Director at Inchcape PLC, has conducted a market purchase of the company’s ordinary shares. The transaction involved 12,143 shares at a price of £8.234674 each, totaling £99,993.65, and took place on the London Stock Exchange on May 30, 2024.

