News & Insights

Stocks

Inchcape Senior Director Buys Shares on LSE

May 31, 2024 — 10:20 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Inchcape (GB:INCH) has released an update.

Alison Platt, Senior Independent Director at Inchcape PLC, has conducted a market purchase of the company’s ordinary shares. The transaction involved 12,143 shares at a price of £8.234674 each, totaling £99,993.65, and took place on the London Stock Exchange on May 30, 2024.

For further insights into GB:INCH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.