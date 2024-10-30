News & Insights

Inchcape PLC Boosts Shareholder Value with Buyback

October 30, 2024

Inchcape (GB:INCH) has released an update.

Inchcape PLC has repurchased 198,376 of its ordinary shares at an average price of 730.48p per share as part of its ongoing share buyback program initiated in August 2024. The company plans to cancel these shares, reducing its total share count to 401,891,437. Since the program’s inception, Inchcape has invested over £89 million in buying back more than 11 million shares.

