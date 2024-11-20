Inchcape PLC Advances Share Buyback Program

Inchcape (GB:INCH) has released an update.

Inchcape PLC has repurchased 184,940 of its ordinary shares at an average price of 755.55p as part of its ongoing share buyback program. The company plans to cancel these shares, reducing its total number of shares in issue to 399,058,737. Since the start of the program in August 2024, Inchcape has invested over £110 million to buy back nearly 14 million shares.

