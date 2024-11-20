News & Insights

Stocks

Inchcape PLC Advances Share Buyback Program

November 20, 2024 — 02:14 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Inchcape (GB:INCH) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Inchcape PLC has repurchased 184,940 of its ordinary shares at an average price of 755.55p as part of its ongoing share buyback program. The company plans to cancel these shares, reducing its total number of shares in issue to 399,058,737. Since the start of the program in August 2024, Inchcape has invested over £110 million to buy back nearly 14 million shares.

For further insights into GB:INCH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.