Inchcape Hosts Informative Webinar for Investors

Inchcape (GB:INCH) has released an update.

Inchcape PLC, a leading global automotive distributor, announced an investor and analyst webinar titled ‘In the Driving Seat’ to discuss its distribution business, commercial model, partnerships, and technology. The session aims to educate attendees about the company’s operations and financial dynamics without disclosing new material financial information. A replay of the webinar and the corresponding script will be accessible on Inchcape’s website.

