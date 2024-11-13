News & Insights

Inchcape Director Purchases ADRs, Signals Confidence

November 13, 2024 — 09:22 am EST

Inchcape (GB:INCH) has released an update.

Inchcape PLC’s Non-Executive Director, Stuart Rowley, has purchased 3,600 American Depository Receipts (ADRs) at $9.53 each, amounting to a total of $34,326.65. This transaction was conducted on November 13, 2024, on the OTC exchange, highlighting the ongoing interest in Inchcape’s shares. Such insider transactions can often signal confidence in the company’s future performance, attracting attention from stock market enthusiasts.

