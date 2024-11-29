News & Insights

Inchcape Continues Share Buyback Strategy

November 29, 2024

Inchcape (GB:INCH) has released an update.

Inchcape PLC recently repurchased 176,182 of its own shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program, bringing the total number of shares bought since August 2024 to over 15 million. The company’s latest purchase was made through Jefferies International Limited, with prices ranging between 768.00p and 774.50p per share. These actions are aimed at reducing the number of shares in circulation, potentially boosting the value of remaining shares for investors.

