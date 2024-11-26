News & Insights

Inchcape Continues Share Buyback Strategy

November 26, 2024 — 02:08 am EST

Inchcape (GB:INCH) has released an update.

Inchcape PLC has repurchased 176,613 of its ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program, which commenced on August 1, 2024. The shares were bought at prices ranging from 762.50p to 772.50p per share and will be canceled rather than held in treasury. This move reduces the total number of shares in issue to 398,331,151, reflecting the company’s strategic financial management.

