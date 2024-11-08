Inchcape Continues Aggressive Share Buyback Strategy

Inchcape (GB:INCH) has released an update.

Inchcape plc has executed a share buyback, acquiring 188,193 shares on November 7, 2024, as part of its ongoing program initiated in August. The company purchased shares at a volume-weighted average price of 752.12 pence and intends to cancel them, reducing its total shares to 400,526,282. This move is part of a broader strategy that has seen Inchcape invest over £99 million in buybacks since the program’s inception.

