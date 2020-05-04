Inchcape Appoints Duncan Tait As CEO - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Inchcape Plc. (INCH.L) said Monday that Duncan Tait will join the Board as Group Chief Executive Officer (Designate) effective from 1 June 2020. He will assume his full role on 1 July following a period of handover from Stefan Bomhard.

The company said Duncan's appointment comes after a thorough search process. It follows the decision by Stefan Bomhard to step down as CEO and leave the business on 30 June 2020 in order to take up the position of Group CEO at Imperial Brands plc.

Most recently, Duncan was on the Board of Directors at Tokyo listed company Fujitsu Ltd. Duncan currently serves as a non-executive director on the boards of Agilisys Ltd and Business in the Community. He previously held executive and senior management positions at Unisys, Hewlett Packard and Compaq in a technology services-focused career of over 30 years.

