Inchcape Announces Share Capital and Voting Rights

Inchcape plc has announced its total issued share capital stands at 397,976,337 ordinary shares, each with one vote, as of November 30, 2024. This figure is crucial for shareholders to calculate their voting power and any changes in their shareholding interests. With no shares held in treasury, each share has full voting rights.

