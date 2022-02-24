Inchcape announces $135 mln buyback, 2021 earnings jump on demand surge

Contributor
Muhammed Husain Reuters
Published

Feb 24 (Reuters) - British car dealer Inchcape INCH.L announced a share buyback of more than 100 million pounds ($134.86 million), after it more than doubled its annual profit thanks to a strong rebound in demand for its cars.

The company said its pretax profit for the year ended Dec. 31 came in at 296 million pounds, compared with a year-ago profit before tax and exceptional items of 128 million pounds.

($1 = 0.7415 pounds)

